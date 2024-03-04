Uniqlo posts February same-store sales growth of 7.2 percent

February same-store sales including online sales increased by 7.2 percent at Uniqlo Japan, while total sales including online sales increased by 9.3 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a statement that same-store sales increased in February as rising temperatures from the middle of the month boosted demand for spring summer ranges and sales of new products proved strong.

Uniqlo closed two stores in Japan during the month under review.