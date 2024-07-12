Uniqlo rises above global market shifts

Fast Retailing, the Japanese parent company of Uniqlo, continues to outperform in the apparel sector, defying the broader economic slowdown with its third consecutive year of record profits.

The company's success is attributed to its focus on affordable basics, which remain in demand even as consumer sentiment wanes, the Financial Times said. The yen, currently at an all-time low against the dollar not seen since the 1990s, is fueling exports and tourism alike.

Despite challenges in the Chinese market, Uniqlo has seen strong growth in Japan in its home market and from tourists, which are back to near 2019 levels.

The most promising avenue for future growth appears to be Europe, according to the FT, who said Uniqlo's sales per store significantly outpace those in Japan. As the company expands its European presence, it stands to capitalize on the recent slowdown experienced by established rivals such as Zara and H&M.

The market's optimism regarding Uniqlo's European expansion is evident in Fast Retailing's strong share performance and premium valuation relative to its competitors, noted the FT. This stands in sharp contrast to the luxury sector's current volatility, exemplified by Brunello Cucinelli's latest revenue postings. Despite reporting impressive revenue growth in the second half, the Italian luxury brand saw its shares decline by 2.3 percent this week. This downturn was primarily attributed to the company's lack of guidance upgrade, a move that unsettled investors amid growing uncertainty in the high-end fashion market, said Bloomberg.

The divergent fortunes of Fast Retailing and Brunello Cucinelli underscore the shifting dynamics between mass-market and luxury apparel segments, with affordable basics demonstrating resilience in the face of economic headwinds.