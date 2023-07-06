Unity Brands acquires Kit and Ace, looks to expand and amplify brand

Unity Brands, a brand management and consulting firm, has announced its acquisition of Kit and Ace Technical Apparel, a Canadian lifestyle apparel label that it is looking to propel into the future.

The company, owned by David Lui, Joe Mimran and Frank Rocchetti, said it would be focusing on “enhanced strategic initiatives, expanded market presence, amplified brand campaigns, elevated product offerings, and increased investment in resources”.

As part of the acquisition, Lui will assume the role of Kit and Ace’s chief executive officer, overseeing the brand’s growth, operations and marketing, among other things, from the Vancouver-based head office.

Meanwhile, Kit and Ace’s product design and development will relocate to Toronto, under a team managed by Mimran’s creative design centre.

George Tsogas, the previous owner, will remain at the company to ensure a seamless transition, before taking on the role of chief operating officer.

In a release, Lui said: "This new chapter will allow us to amplify Kit and Ace's creative vision, providing significant opportunities to expand the brand's retail stores and e-commerce presence.

"Customers can expect to see the brand take centre stage with compelling brand campaigns and a stronger online presence."

Each of Unity Brands’ owners offer a range of experience within the retail and fashion industry, with Lui having held senior executive roles at the likes of Esprit, The North West Company and Mark’s.

Mimran, on the other hand, has co-founded a number of notable brands, including Gry Mattr, Pink Tartan and Club Monaco, while Frank Rocchetti has served in senior merchant roles at Sears and Loblaws.