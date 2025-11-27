Urban Outfitters achieves double-digit revenue and earnings growth

Urban Outfitters, Inc. reported record quarterly and year-to-date results as strong consumer demand across its retail, subscription, and wholesale segments propelled double-digit revenue and earnings growth. For the three months ended October 31, 2025, the company posted net income of 116.4 million dollars, or 1.28 dollars per diluted share, while nine-month net income reached 368.7 million dollars, or 4.01 dollars per diluted share.

Total company net sales for the quarter rose 12.3 percent to 1.53 billion dollars, driven by a 9.6 percent increase in retail segment revenue and an 8 percent rise in comparable retail sales. Digital and store sales both delivered high single-digit growth, with brand-level comparable sales up 12.5 percent at Urban Outfitters, 7.6 percent at Anthropologie, and 4.1 percent at Free People. The fast-expanding subscription segment surged 48.7 percent, fueled by a 42.2 percent increase in average active subscribers, while wholesale net sales grew 7.6 percent on the back of strong Free People wholesale demand.

“We are pleased to report record revenues, profits, and earnings per share for the quarter,” said Richard A. Hayne, chief executive officer. “Trends observed last quarter have remained consistent with broad-based comparable sales growth and robust results in the Retail, Subscription, and Wholesale segments. These results underscore the strength of our diversified business model, which enables us to continue capturing market share and drive consistent long-term growth.”

Urban Outfitters continued to return capital to shareholders, repurchasing 3.3 million shares for approximately 152 million dollars during the nine-month period. The retailer also continued its physical expansion, opening 41 new stores across its portfolio—25 Free People locations, including 13 FP Movement units, along with nine Anthropologie and seven Urban Outfitters stores—while closing six locations during the same period.