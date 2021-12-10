Urban Outfitters elects Kelly Campbell as independent director

Urban Outfitters has announced that effective December 7, 2021, it expanded the size of its board from 10 to 11 and elected Kelly Campbell as a director.

The company said in a release that the addition of Campbell further expands the digital marketing expertise that resides on the board.

“We are delighted to have Kelly Campbell join our board as an independent director,” said Richard A. Hayne, chairman of Urban Outfitters, Inc., adding, “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience about marketing and subscription businesses which will help inform our digital strategies.”

Campbell is an executive with an extensive background in marketing. Prior to her current role as president, Peacock, Campbell served as president and chief marketing officer of Hulu, where she played a key role in accelerating the service’s growth and momentum.

Prior to Hulu, Campbell spent more than a decade at Google where she held a variety of leadership and marketing roles across the Google Ads and Google Cloud businesses.