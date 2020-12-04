Urban Outfitters promotes Melanie Marein-Efron to CFO

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) has announced the promotion of Melanie Marein-Efron, the company’s executive director of corporate development and finance to Chief Financial Officer, effective December 2, 2020.

“I am pleased to announce Melanie’s promotion to be our new chief financial officer, and I welcome her to our executive leadership Team,” said Richard A. Hayne, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in a statement.

Marein-Efron joined URBN in January 2013 as director of financial, planning & analysis and was subsequently promoted to executive director finance & corporate development, her current role. Prior to joining the company, she worked at Campbell Soup Company, Godiva Chocolate and General Motors in various senior finance roles. Marein-Efron began her career at Arthur Andersen in 1991 in the financial advisory consulting practice.