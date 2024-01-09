Urban Outfitters sales jump, appoints president of North America

Urban Outfitters net sales for the two months ended December 31, 2023, increased 10 percent, while retail segment net sales increased 8 percent, with comparable retail segment net sales increasing 6 percent.

For the eleven months ended December 31, 2023, net sales increased 8 percent, retail segment net sales increased 6 percent and comparable retail segment net sales increased 5 percent.

The company also announced Shea Jensen’s appointment as president of Urban Outfitters brand, North America as of February 5, 2024.

Urban Outfitters holiday period sales increase

The company said in a release that increase in retail segment comparable net sales was driven by high single-digit positive growth in digital channel sales and low single-digit positive growth in retail store sales.

Comparable retail segment net sales increased 20 percent at Free People and 14 percent at Anthropologie and decreased 13 percent at Urban Outfitters. Wholesale segment net sales increased 15 percent driven by an increase in Free People wholesale sales primarily due to increases in sales to department stores and specialty accounts, partially offset by a decrease in Urban Outfitters wholesale sales.

Nuuly segment net sales increased 71 percent primarily driven by a 58 percent increase in subscribers versus the end of the prior year's comparable period.

Urban Outfitters eleven month comparable sales witness strong growth

The increase in retail segment comparable net sales for the eleven month period was driven by high single-digit positive growth in digital channel sales and mid single-digit positive growth in retail store sales.

Wholesale segment net sales decreased 4 percent, driven by a decrease in Free People wholesale sales primarily due to a decrease in sales to department stores. Nuuly segment net sales increased 92 percent driven by a 58 percent increase in subscribers versus the end of the prior year's comparable period.

During the eleven month period, the company opened a total of 26 new retail locations including 11 Free People stores and seven FP Movement stores, seven Urban Outfitters stores, seven Anthropologie stores and one Menus & Venues restaurant; and closed 12 retail locations including five Urban Outfitters stores, four Anthropologie brand stores, one Free People brand store and two Menus & Venues restaurants. One Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned store was also opened during the period.

Urban Outfitters appoints president of North America

At Urban Outfitters, Shea Jensen will oversee merchandising, marketing, digital and retail operations for the Urban Outfitters brand in North America.

“Shea is a strong leader with extensive experience across all retail channels. We are delighted to have Shea join the brand and believe her authentic leadership style and customer-first mindset will be a great asset to the brand,” said Richard A. Hayne, the company’s chief executive officer.

Jensen, the company said, brings over 30 years of retail experience with a proven track record in operations, ecommerce, business strategy, merchandising and innovation. She has held several key leadership positions at Nordstrom and joins the company from Good American where she was president.