Urban Outfitters to launch resale platform, Nuuly Thrift

Another day, another resale platform. This time it’s US fashion giant Urban Outfitters to step up its presence in the red-hot second-hand fashion market with plans to launch its own platform, Nuuly Thrift.

Launching in the fall, the platform will offer consumers the opportunity to buy or sell women's, men's and kids' apparel and accessories. Nuuly Thrift will be a sister platform to Nuuly Rent, the subscription rental service for women’s apparel launched by Urban Outfitters in 2019.

The announcement follows news just weeks ago that Swedish fashion giant H&M will launch its own resale fashion platform, called H&M Rewear, in Canada next month.

Like Rewear, Nuuly Thrift will offer consumers the opportunity to resell products from any brand, not just Urban Outfitter products.

“URBN has been in the vintage renewal business since our founding in 1970,” said Urban Outfitters CEO and chairman Richard A. Hayne in a statement.“With the launch of Nuuly Thrift, we’re excited for URBN to capitalize on shifting customer behavior and gain market share in the rapidly expanding online resale market.”