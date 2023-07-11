URBN integrates AI in bid to secure long-term sustainable growth

Fashion group URBN has joined the move towards artificial intelligence (AI), with plans to integrate the tech via a next-generation merchandise planning solution.

The feature will be powered and operated by o9 Solutions, a provider in AI software that will partner with URBN on its digital transformation.

The group, which comprises brands like Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People, will be deploying o9’s AI-powered tech for financial, assortment and demand planning, as well as allocation and replenishment capabilities.

Through the partnership, URBN is hoping to optimise decision-making and profitability by quickly adapting to trends, seasonality and demand drivers.

In a release, Rob Frieman, URBN’s CIO, said: “To position URBN for long-term sustainable and profitable growth, we embarked on an extensive review of the retail software market to digitally transform our end-to-end merchandising strategy.

“It’s clear that o9 is a solution leader in fashion apparel planning. We look forward to working with o9’s superior technology and highly knowledgeable and experienced team to ensure we continue to meet the demand of our customers and grow market share across all of our brands.”

Through its technology, o9 said that it aids retailers in addressing customer demand in an unpredictable market, with such technology designed to capture intent and drivers, while also delivering on the right product assortment.