URBN opens new fulfillment center in Missouri

Urban Outfitters (URBN), the parent company of brands like Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, and Nuuly, announces the opening of a new fulfillment center at the Raymore Commerce Center in Missouri.

The new facility plays a crucial role in the company’s operations, the company said. The 604,000 square feet center will handle the business activities of Nuuly, a subscription-based rental clothing brand for women. The opening will be a strategic step towards the goal of expanding in the middle of the US.

The Governor of Missouri, Mike Parson, stated that "Missouri is winning more large-scale projects than ever before, and we're carrying that tremendous momentum into 2023”. Welcoming the expansion and establishment of multiple companies also supports the state economically. URBN’s facility represents 60 million dollars in capital investment. The new center will also create new jobs, with URBN planning to hire around 750 people to work in Kansas City within the first five years.

The development is seen as a win for the state and thereby spread the reputation of being a pro-business environment even further. Chris Gutierrez, president of KC SmartPort, assumes that the region will be perceived as “a top US logistics hub” due to the location, infrastructure, and increasing international supply chain demand.

"We are excited to open our second U.S. fulfillment center to support our next phase of growth, and proud to work with the State of Missouri and the City of Raymore to bring new jobs to the Kansas Cityregion" said Dave Hayne, chief technology officer of URBN and president of Nuuly.

The opening of the brand’s second fulfillment center is part of URBN's ongoing efforts to improve its distribution and e-commerce operations and meet the growing demand for online shopping. With the rise of e-commerce, companies like URBN must have a strong fulfillment network to be able to keep up with the competition.