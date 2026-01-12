URBN welcomes record festive sales

Urban Outfitters (URBN) announced record sales over the festive period, as both digital channels and retail stores recorded mid single-digit positive growth.

For the two months ended December 31, 2025, net sales for the group rose 9 percent compared to the same period the year prior, with net sales for retail up 7 percent. Comparable retail sales increased 5 percent.

In terms of brands, comparable retail segment net sales rose 9 percent for Urban Outfitters; 5 percent at Free People; 3 percent for Anthropologie; and 18 percent for FP Movement.

The group’s subscription segment was up 43 percent, driven by a 41 percent increase in active subscribers. Its wholesale segment also enjoyed growth, with sales rising by 13 percent, bolstered by an increased demand for Free People among department stores.

For the 11 months to December 31, 2025, URBN’s sales increased 11 percent year-on-year, while its total retail segment sales increased 8 percent. Its wholesale segment saw sales rise 15 percent.

During this period, URBN said it opened a total of 58 new retail locations, yet shuttered seven stores across its Urban Outfitters and Free People brands.