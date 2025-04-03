URW combines Northern European business, new COO to lead from London

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the parent company of shopping centre chain Westfield, has announced the combination of its Northern European business, which will be led by its new London-based chief operating officer, Vincent Jean-Pierre. The new format will see the company’s UK, Dutch, Danish and Swedish operations combine under one umbrella.

In a release, chief executive officer of URW, Jean-Marie Tritant, said the creation of the expanded region “supports the continued optimisation of our operations to drive further growth and unlock value across our portfolio of the best assets in the top cities in Europe and the US”.

Jean-Pierre will specifically oversee the Northern European business from URW’s London office, where he will be supported by a regional management team located in London, Amsterdam and Stockholm. The newly combined arm will bring together some of URW’s top-performing shopping centres, including Westfield London and Stratford City, alongside a number of development opportunities, such as Coppermaker Square.

Jean-Pierre, who succeeds Scott Parson, has already been with URW for 20 years, having most recently served in the group’s offices and mixed-used development division. In a statement, he said: “I’m thrilled to lead our newly established Northern Europe team. With our talented people, fantastic portfolio and development opportunities, we’re set to shape vibrant, sustainable destinations where communities and businesses thrive.”

His team will comprise of Amsterdam-based Geoffrey Deshayes, as managing director of asset management; Jacinta Rowsell, who will serve as managing director of customer and retail operations in London; Louise Haffenden, who was appointed managing director of people; and Stockholm-based Samual Renoux, as CFO Northern Europe.