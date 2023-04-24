URW names new execs and management board members

Real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has announced the appointment of two new members to its management board as it looks to “harness future growth”.

Effective May 2, Anne-Sophie Sancerre will be stepping up from her current position of chief operating officer for Southern Europe to the group’s chief customer and retail officer.

While initially joining URW in 2008 after five years at Morgan Stanley, Sancerre has now been tasked with gaining market share by driving footfall and consumer demand, as well as growing the company’s leading retail operations.

Meanwhile, Vincent Rouget will be joining URW on June 1 as chief strategy and investment officer, through which he will focus on developing and executing the group’s strategy and future investment roadmap.

Most recently, Rouget was a partner and investment committee member at real estate private equity group Aermont Capital, where he was credited with overseeing the pan-European expansion of The Student Hotel Group, among other factors.

Next to this, Olivier Bossard, URW’s current chief investment officer, a role he has held since 2021 after serving as chief development officer, will transition to the new position of special advisor to the CEO, Jean-Marie Tritant.

Additionally, chief customer officer Caroline Puechoultres will be leaving the company in the coming months.

Speaking on the changes, Tritant said in a release: “Since the launch of our strategic plan in March 2022, we have successfully strengthened our core retail operations, established new revenue platforms, and continued to deliver our committed development pipeline with disciplined capex control.

“In 2022 we delivered strong financial results, completed our operational recovery and continued to make deleveraging progress.

“Now is the time to build on this momentum to harness future growth and I am delighted to welcome Anne-Sophie and Vincent to URW’s management board.”