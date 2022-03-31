US activewear brand Vuori expands to UK and six other markets

US activewear brand Vuori is expanding to seven new markets after receiving a valuation of 4 billion dollars last year.

The Southern California-inspired brand is entering the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Australia, and Canada, marking the first steps of a global expansion announced in late 2021.

The brand will now be available in those markets via e-commerce, and in select markets will also be stocked at wholesale partners including Selfridges, Brown Thomas, Cotswold Outdoor, Barry’s Bootcamp and Bever.

Vuori said it also plans to open a London flagship this year.

“We are proud to announce Vuori’s first-ever expansion outside of the US,” said CEO Joe Kudla, who founded Vuori in 2015.

“We are infinitely grateful for our team, who has helped bring this shared vision to life, and are thrilled to bring Vuori’s new perspective on performance apparel to these markets,” Kudla said.

Expansion plans

The news of the expansion comes after Vuori was valued at 4 billion dollars in October after securing a 400 million dollar investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

The brand said at the time it would use the investment to launch its omnichannel business in key markets throughout Western Europe and Asia Pacific, as well as open an innovation center in Taiwan.

It also said it would grow its product offering, make key investments in infrastructure and people, expand its sustainability efforts, and aim to open more than 100 stores in its home market of the US over the next five years.

Kudla said: “2022 is going to be Vuori’s biggest year yet, and we look forward to sharing much more in the weeks and months ahead.”