US beauty brand Heritage Store rebrands and adds new products in the UK

Cult vegan, plant-based beauty brand Heritage Store, popular with celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez, has rebranded and added a new line of products in the UK, following a deal with Superdrug.

After more than 50 years, Heritage Store, which has become known for its cult rosewater products, has undergone its first rebrand as it looks to capitalise on the trend for self-care, as well as minimal, clean beauty products.

The brand was established in 1969 by founder Tom Johnson, who gave up his corporate life to seek deeper meaning and inspiration through the teachings of the Association for Research and Enlightenment in Virginia Beach. Through his learnings, he opened a wellness shop and called it the Heritage Store, championing minimal-ingredient products that are good for people and the planet.

That “soul-to-skin beauty” approach is still at the heart of the brand, with its signature Rosewater Mist still consisting of just two ingredients. Damask rose oil to soothe and soften the skin and its Vor-Mag water, which has been vortexed and magnetised to raise the energy to a higher vibration to charge and energise your mood.

What the cult beauty brand has refreshed is the branding to enhance its products to “appeal for the next 50 years,” as well as highlight its products credentials more clearly, and attract a new, younger generation of fans.

Image: Heritage Store; Rosewater Mist comparison

Heritage Store launches new products in the UK and adds Superdrug as stockist

Heritage Store chief marketing officer, Maura Cannon Dick, said at the UK launch: “Our redesigned logo has been designed to establish our credibility of being founded in 1969, which was not previously on the pack.

“We’ve also elevated our skincare credentials by having a clear sub-line under the product name with benefit callouts, key ingredients, and skin type information.”

Heritage Store also worked with multimedia artist Stina Persson to revitalise the overall design and “bring nature to the pack”. The branding now features watercolour-inspired rosewater florals for rosewater products and a sunset gradient watercolour for its other products.

Alongside the new-look packaging, Heritage Store has also added new clean and vegan products, which have previously been unavailable in the UK, to allow the beauty brand to offer a full skincare regimen within its rosewater product line. This includes introducing a gel-free moisturiser with Hyaluronic Acid, a centuries-old healing clay, a p-H balanced milky cleanser and a blemish toner infused with tea tree and peppermint, all under 20 pounds.

Image: Heritage Store

Heritage Store is also focusing on highlighting that the new range is a fusion of skincare and self-care, “harnessing pure, potent ingredients to inspire positivity with nature’s healing properties,” adds Cannon Dick.

There are no artificial additives or dyes and not a single harsh preservative, phthalate or sulphate in its vegan and cruelty-free products, “just clean, feel good skin and hair care,” adds the brand.

While Heritage Store in the US has long been focused on health food stores stockists, it is also available in Target, Ulta Beauty, Walmart and CVS, as well as Whole Foods, Urban Outfitters and Amazon, while in Canada, the brand is in London Drugs and Amazon.

The US is still a priority for the brand, as the majority of its sales still come from North America, however, there is a “major focus on international expansion, especially targeting the UK,” added Cannon Dick, with more products expected to drop in the UK next year.

Heritage Store is also planning several new launches in 2022, including a crystal-infused range, which will roll out in the US in spring and will then follow in the UK.