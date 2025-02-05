US fashion group PVH says 'deeply disappointed' over China sanctions

US firm PVH, which owns Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, said Wednesday it was "deeply disappointed" by China's decision to place it on the country's sanctions list.

Beijing on Tuesday added the fashion group and biotech giant Illumina to its list of "unreliable entities" -- part of a swath of measures against US businesses in China in an escalating trade war between the two economic superpowers.

In response, the New York-based firm told AFP it was "surprised and deeply disappointed to learn of the decision from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce".

"PVH maintains strict compliance with all relevant laws and regulations and operates in line with established industry standards and practices," they said.

"We will continue our engagement with relevant authorities and look forward to a positive resolution," they added.

PVH was already in Beijing's crosshairs.

Chinese officials in September said they were investigating its "unreasonable" boycott of cotton from its Xinjiang region, where Beijing is accused of widespread rights violations.

Biotech firm Illumina, in turn, also told AFP they "comply with all laws and regulations".

"Illumina has a long-standing presence in China, where we serve the local market through our advances in genomics that help improve human health," a company spokesperson said.

"We are assessing this announcement with the goal of finding a positive resolution."

China's commerce ministry on Tuesday accused the two US companies of violating "normal market transaction principles" and taking "discriminatory measures against Chinese enterprises", adding that the government's move would "safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests".

Beijing also on Tuesday announced a probe into US tech giant Google over violations of its anti-monopoly laws.

Authorities did not give further details about the allegations. Contacted by AFP, a Google spokesperson declined to comment.(AFP)