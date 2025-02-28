US fashion industry pushes for extension of Haiti trade programme

US congressman Greg Murphy, alongside other representatives, has introduced a bipartisan legislation calling for the 10-year extension of the country’s trade programme with Haiti, a bill that leading fashion industry figures are adamantly supporting.

The HOPE/HELP trade programmes, which are set to expire in September 2025, intend to help bolster the US’ nearshore supply chains, while further improving stability in the Caribbean.

The two initiatives have “proven to be mutually beneficial to the US”, Murphy said in a release, having shifted supply chains away from China to neighbouring countries that in turn “provides stability for American consumers and businesses”.

He continued: “Likewise, a robust trade relationship with Haiti has given the embattled nation much-needed economic opportunity, providing a pathway to future peace and stability. I am proud to lead the bipartisan effort to extend these vital programs and our fruitful relationship."

The renewal legislation has been backed by the likes of the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA), whose president and CEO, Steve Lamar, called for congress to pass the measure and sign it into law swiftly so as to “provide predictability for US brands and retailers trying to do business in Haiti”.

Lamar added: “Over the past 25 years, congress has consistently encouraged our industry to remain invested in Haiti to economically stabilize our island neighbour and limit illegal migratory pressures by providing good, well-paying jobs in the country. The need for this continued congressional commitment and partnership remains as important as ever.”

The bill was also supported by Gildan’s vice president of commodities, Marc Doyon, who said the wholesale company was “pleased” with the legislation’s introduction, which he said “plays a vital role in supporting US textile jobs and strengthening regional supply chains”.

"By driving demand for American-grown cotton and yarns within Gildan’s vertically integrated supply chain, the bill bolsters US manufacturing while also promoting nearshoring and maintaining jobs in Haiti. Renewing HOPE/HELP is essential to continuing this mutually beneficial relationship,” he concluded.