US influencers launch their own trade association

American influencers, including Chriselle Lim, Brittany Xavier, Danielle Bernstein and Nicolette Mason have formed the not-for-profit membership trade association, the American Influencer Council (AIC), to offer “integrity, viability and growth of the US influencer marketing industry in a globally connected world”.

The first and only trade organisation led by and for social media influencers has made its mission to advance digital marketing education as well as the art and authenticity of co-branded content as shared through social media platforms for the ultimate benefit of society.

Founded by Qianna Smith Bruneteau, The American Influencer Council is an invite-only trade association for members who are Instagrammers, TikTokers, YouTubers, bloggers, podcasters, photographers, illustrators, online personalities, creatives and custom content leaders.

The American Influencer Council's board of directors consists of founding chairwoman Chriselle Lim, vice president Aliza Licht, and vice president Brittany Xavier. Founding members are Rocky Barnes, Danielle Bernstein, Blair Breitenstein, Serena Goh, Kat Irlin, Patrick Janelle, Nicolette Mason, Karl Pierre, and Chrissy Rutherford.

"Clickbait headlines claiming the age of influencers is over undermine the contributions of creators to the US GDP. These digital media entrepreneurs are fuelling the creative, storylines and success behind the influencer marketing industry projected to reach 15 billion US dollars by 2022," says Qianna Smith Bruneteau. "The AIC and our Founding Members are right on time to usher in a new era of legitimacy for career influencers, who are American small business owners and media innovators.”

The American Influencer Council launches

The American Influencer Council has stated that it is committed to changing the narrative and advocating on behalf of both established and emerging creators in the US and has set itself a five-step plan to develop consensus-based industry solutions.

This includes ensuring consumer transparency by lobby the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to cooperatively adhere, promote and improve the Endorsement Guidelines, as well as developing standardisation and professional ethics by enhancing the co-branded content experience on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, Pinterest, Twitch, GIPHY and Tumblr.

In addition, the trade association wants to develop the data science being the influencer economy by researching and analysis and the contributions of career influencers to the US GDP, while also provide the intellectual capital to advance digital marketing education at the university level and offer mentoring support for the next generation of influencers.

The final point on its plan is to offer “public goodwill” by creating an innovation lab, as well as hosting events to promote the influencer trade.

As s steward of the influencer marketing industry, the American Influencer Council is looking to "actively engaged” in a two-way dialogue with the B2C/B2B brands, social media platforms, data/software companies and legislatures to create opportunities, technology, research/tools and regulations.

"Social media and influencers continue to reinvent the communication landscape for businesses not only in the US, but globally," added Chriselle Lim, the founding chairwoman of AIC. "I am a personal brand and a product developer managing two companies. Small businesses including creators are an anchor of the US economy. The mission-critical work in motion at the AIC is only going to strengthen and further legitimise the efforts of the creator community in America. I'm honoured to chair this endeavour.”

As an invite-only, trade association, the American Influencer Council will take up to 15 new members in 2020.

Image: courtesy of the American Influencer Council