US-Iran talks delayed as fashion industry watches Hormuz shipping developments

Plans for a new round of US-Iran talks have been postponed after US vice president JD Vance delayed a scheduled visit to Switzerland, slowing progress on the implementation of a recently signed ceasefire agreement.

The talks were due to focus on the next phase of a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreed earlier this week, which brought to an end nearly four months of conflict between the two countries and paved the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway is one of the world's most important shipping routes, connecting manufacturers and suppliers across Asia and the Gulf with European and US markets. Recent disruptions in the region have raised concerns around freight costs, shipping delays and supply chain reliability.

The MoU includes the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, the restoration of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the gradual removal of US sanctions and a commitment to negotiate a final agreement within 60 days.

While shipping traffic is said to have begun to recovering following the deal, uncertainty remains, particularly amid renewed violence in Lebanon, where Israeli strikes reportedly killed at least 18 people overnight.

Upcoming negotiations are expected to focus on implementing the agreement and addressing longer-term issues, including Iran's nuclear programme, as governments and businesses work towards ensuring stability for global trade routes.