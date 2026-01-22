US President Donald Trump suspends Greenland tariffs

MADRID – Amid the volatile and unpredictable trade strategy defining the current U.S. administration, President Donald J. Trump has announced the suspension of the so-called “Greenland tariffs.” The decision was shared late Wednesday afternoon, following the President's address at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos.

Utilizing his social media platform, Truth Social, to broadcast major policy shifts, President Trump confirmed the reversal on January 21. The move suspends duties that were announced only five days prior, on January 17. These tariffs were slated to impact imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland. As previously reported by FashionUnited, a 10 percent levy was scheduled for February 1, 2026, with an escalation to 25 percent set for June 1.

US President confirms reversal of Greenland tariffs

The President had originally tied these tariffs to the demand for a total U.S. purchase of Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. However, Trump now claims to have established the groundwork for a “future agreement” following discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

“After a very productive meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have established the framework for a future agreement regarding Greenland and, in fact, for the entire Arctic region,” the President stated. He described the proposal as a “solution” that, “if it materializes,” “will be very beneficial for the United States and all NATO countries.”

“Based on this understanding,” Trump added, “I will not impose the tariffs that were scheduled to come into effect on February 1.” The message further noted that “conversations are being held about the ‘Golden Dome’ in relation to Greenland,” and that more information would be provided as talks progress. These negotiations are reportedly being spearheaded by Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

European Council convenes "informal" meeting Transatlantic relations remain strained by the rapid-fire policy shifts of recent days. In response to the ongoing tension, members of the European Council are meeting this Thursday, January 22. While the body—comprised of the heads of state of the 27 EU member states—was originally expected to hold an “extraordinary meeting” to address the Greenland pressure, the gathering has been reclassified as an “informal meeting.”

The President of the European Council, António Costa, issued the invitation to members this past Tuesday. The session is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM with an exchange of views alongside the President of the European Parliament. Leaders will then pivot to discussing the “recent evolution of transatlantic relations and their implications for the European Union.” Costa noted that the exchange is intended to coordinate a unified “way forward” for the 27 member states.

