US retail sales decline
US retail sales weakened at the start of the year.
They fell by 0.2 percent month-on-month in January, as the Department of Commerce announced in Washington on Friday. The retail sector is of great importance to the US economy. Economists had, on average, anticipated a slightly stronger sales decline of 0.3 percent.
In the previous month, revenues had stagnated. Excluding volatile vehicle sales, retail revenues remained unchanged in January, as expected.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
