US fashion retailer Buckle has reported a 1.8 percent drop in net sales in the five weeks to July 1.

Net sales came in at 108 million dollars, down from 110 million dollars the prior year. On a comparable store basis, for stores open at least one year, net sales were down 2.4 percent.

Year-to-date net sales, for the 22-week period ended July 1, fell 6.5 percent to 480.2 million dollars. On a comparable store basis, sales fell 7.3 percent.