V-Mart Retail posts 22 percent revenue growth in quarterly update

Shares of V-Mart Retail saw a significant jump in early trade on Friday, October 3, rising as much as 10.36 percent, following the release of an upbeat provisional quarterly business update. The value retailer reported a substantial 22 percent year-on-year growth in total revenue from operations for the quarter, which stood at Rs 807 crore compared to Rs 661 crore in the same period last year. This performance was underpinned by a robust same store sales growth (SSSG) of 11 percent for the quarter, a figure matched by its brand Unlimited.

V-Mart, which is engaged in value retailing through a chain of stores across India, continued its aggressive physical expansion during the quarter. The company opened 25 new stores and closed two, bringing its total store count to 533 as of September 30, 2025. The new locations spanned multiple states across the country, with the highest concentration in Karnataka (five stores) and Uttar Pradesh & Bihar (four stores each).

V-Mart Retail Limited's business operates through two key segments: Retail Trade (domestic sales at stores) and a Digital Marketplace (providing the Limeroad platform for vendors). Its product offerings—spanning apparel (including western wear, sports, and innerwear), non-apparel (footwear, home needs, tech accessories), and general merchandise (FMCG, packaged, and staple food)—are sold across approximately 500 stores in 28 states.