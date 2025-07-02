V-Mart Retail reports 13 percent revenue growth in Q1 2025

V-Mart Retail, a value fashion retailer, has announced a strong performance for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, with total revenue from operations reaching Rs. 885 crores, marking a 13 percent year-on-year growth compared to the same period last year.

The company's provisional figures also indicate a same store sales growth (SSSG) of 1 percent for the quarter across both V-Mart and Unlimited formats. Notably, when normalised for the pre-ponement of Eid to the previous quarter this year, the same-store sales growth stood at 5 percent year-on-year for the quarter, reflecting underlying demand.

In a strategic move to expand its footprint, V-Mart Retail opened 15 new stores during the quarter while closing two, bringing the total store count to 510 as of June 30, 2025. These new additions are spread across various states, including three stores each in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, two each in Bihar and Uttarakhand, and one each in Jharkhand, Gujarat, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

This expansion aligns with V-Mart's consistent focus on catering to value and fashion-conscious consumers in Tier II, III, and IV cities across India, a strategy frequently highlighted in recent news reports.