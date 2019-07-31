V2 Retail’s quarterly income rises, goes over Rs 200 cr

V2 Retail’s total income was Rs 202.50 crores during the period ended June 30, 2019, as compared to Rs165.55 crores during the period ended March 31, 2019. Net profit was Rs 11.44 crores for the period ended June 30, 2019, as against Rs 4.20 crores for the period ended March 31, 2019. EPS was Rs 3.36 for the period ended June 30, 2019, as compared to Rs 1.23 for the period ended March 31, 2019.

Total income was Rs 202.50 crores during the period ended June 30, 2019, as compared to Rs 188.54 crores during the period ended June 30, 2018. Net profit was Rs 11.44 crores for the period ended June 30, 2019, as against Rs 11.22 crores for the period ended June 30, 2018. EPS was Rs 3.36 for the period ended June 30, 2019, as compared to Rs 3.26 for the period ended June 30, 2018.

V2 Retail, formerly known as Vishal Retail, expects to increase its market share to 24 per cent by 2020. V2 Retail was incorporated in 2001 and launched a series of hyper markets such as Vishal Megamart. It presently operates in Tier II and III cities, with a chain of 38 V2 Retail stores spread in 13 states.