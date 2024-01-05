Valentino appoints new chief human resources officer

Italian luxury brand Valentino has announced the appointment of Matteo Di Pasquale as its newest chief human resources officer.

The change in job comes as a promotion for Di Pasquale, who had initially joined Valentino in June 2021 as director of compensation and benefits, a role in which he oversaw payroll, the HR cost control department, welfare programmes and the travel division.

He went on to become interim CHRO in July 2023, succeeding Rosa Santamaria Maurizio, who exited the company to join the Prada Group.

Now taking on the role permanently, Di Pasquale will report directly to chief executive officer Jacopo Venturini, continuing on in the brand’s efforts towards a “colleague-centric” vision.

The new exec confirmed his appointment in a post on LinkedIn, where he stated that he was “proud and honoured” to announce his new role.

Di Pasquale already boasts a range of experience across a variety of industries, having most recently served as industrial relations manager at bio-pharmaceutical company AbbVie.

Prior to this, he was head of organisation, compensation and benefits, labour relations at car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz Italia.