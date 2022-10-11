Valentino launches a digital career hub

Italian fashion house Valentino have launched its first dedicated career website, highlighting life at the Maison and jobs available across its business units from creative and design to retail and product development.

The digital career hub, jobs.valentino.com, has an international outlook, highlighting the different territories that Valentino operates in, and is available in Italian, English, Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

It shares with prospective talent “a window into Valentino’s world,” focusing on the brand’s community, people, values, projects and creating shared values pillars. There is also a section showcasing Accademia Valentino, which provides training courses aimed at enriching technical, specialist and managerial skills, as well as its two in-house schools: La Bottega dell’Arte and La Bottega dei Mestieri.

In a statement, the company said: “In a global landscape in which professional profiles are becoming increasingly heterogeneous, it is essential to provide tools and platforms which reflect multiculturalism, respecting and showcasing social and cultural individuality, constantly working to balance business and creativity.

“With the goal of expanding, diversifying, updating, and continuing to cultivate and implement its heartfelt sense of community, the Valentino Career website is an important step in the evolution of the Maison with people-centricity at its core. An integrated digital experience aiming to find and promote talent, with full awareness that there is no resource more precious than human capital.”