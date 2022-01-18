Valentino reorganises business divisions and appoints new executives

Valentino, the Italian luxury fashion house, said on Monday it reshuffled its operational structure.

Valentino, which is owned by Qatari group Mayhoola for Investments, said it created two separate units to separately manage its business operations and control divisions.

Two new roles were created in the re-organisation, appointing Alberto Fasanotti as chief financial officer and Giuseppe De Mori as chief operations and logistics officer. Both will report directly to Jacopo Venturini, Valentino chief executive officer.

“We are set on building together the next chapter of the brand, streamlining the business as well as repositioning Valentino as the most established Italian Maison de Couture,” Venturini said in a statement. He further said the company was “charting a new course for the future.”