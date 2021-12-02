Valentino signs new eyewear license with Akoni Group

Italian fashion house Valentino has signed a new exclusive eyewear license agreement with Switzerland-based Akoni Group for the design, manufacture and worldwide distribution of its eyewear.

Valentino has signed a ten-year agreement with Akoni, which will be effective from July 2022, when the first new styles will be released to the market, explained the fashion house in a short statement.

The launch collection will be officially introduced at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show.

The Italian brand states that the new eyewear will “embody the Valentino Couture approach by utilising the finest materials and a combination of time-honoured and cutting-edge production techniques”.

The announcement came just hours after Luxottica Group and Valentino confirmed that they were terminating their five-year licensing agreement which will end on June 30, 2022.

Valentino said that it chose Akoni Group as it shares its brand values by its “passion for innovative design, impeccable craftsmanship, unrivalled quality, and social consciousness”.