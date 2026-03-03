Value chains in jeopardy over Iran: Maersk diverts its vessels to the Cape of Good Hope

Madrid – Tensions are returning to global value chains following the military conflict that erupted this Saturday, February 28, in the Middle East. This follows coordinated attacks against Iran by the Israeli and US armies. The ayatollahs' regime has already responded to these hostilities, announcing an unpredictable escalation of the conflict. In response, the shipping company Maersk has already taken action, agreeing to divert all its vessels via the Cape of Good Hope.

Shortly after the initial US and Israeli attacks on Iran, part of the US military's 'Epic Fury' operation, Maersk issued an initial warning. The company acknowledged the renewed tensions and uncertainties for global value chains, particularly for oil and gas shipments from Persian Gulf countries. Maersk stated it was monitoring the escalating military conflict “very closely”.

The message emphasised that the company's priority would be to ensure the safety of its staff, assets, and customers' cargo. It also reaffirmed its commitment to mitigating any significant “impact” on supply chains. These priorities, they specified, had already led them to implement “contingency plans”. However, their execution was being assessed on a case-by-case basis for each shipment and vessel en route.

Diversion to the Cape of Good Hope

Less than 24 hours after that first statement, the shipping company issued a final update, for now, on the situation affecting value chains. This was in light of the growing uncertainties and instability in the region following the conflict in the Persian Gulf. The new communication, dated this Sunday, March 1, 2026, announced the suspension of all voyages from the Middle East and India to the Mediterranean. It also suspended voyages from the Middle East and India to the US East Coast via the Bab el-Mandeb strait and the Suez Canal. This suspension will remain in effect “until further notice”.

As an alternative, it has been decided to divert all vessels on both routes via the Cape of Good Hope. This route diversion will incur the surcharges that the shipping company applies for disruptions in the Gulf of Aden. This is the main sea route for shipments to Europe and the US originating from India and Asia. Maersk will aim to reinstate this as the “priority” route for its vessels as soon as possible.

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz

Regarding the situation for the shipping company's freight services on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula and within the Middle East region itself, Maersk has announced the suspension of all shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. This passage is therefore closed to its operations, also until further notice. The decision will naturally mean that any service calling at Persian Gulf ports will experience delays or adjustments. They issued this warning while also reiterating that booking acceptance for cargo destined for the Middle East remains open.

