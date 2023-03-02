Van de Velde 2022 turnover increases by 10.6 percent

On a comparable basis, Van de Velde’s consolidated turnover increased by 10.6 percent in 2022 from 191.2 million euros. The reported turnover increased by 8.4 percent to 211.7 million euros.

In the B2B segment, the comparable turnover grew by 10.1 percent to 168.2 million euros and in the D2C segment by 12.2 percent to 43.2 million euros.

In the first half of the year, the company said in a release that there was a strong sales growth driven by the return of customers to physical stores. Swim sales recovered after two years of travel restrictions. In the second half of the year, the turnover was in line with last year.

On a comparable basis, the consolidated EBITDA increased by 10.8 percent to 58 million euros and the reported EBITDA increased by 5.8 percent to 58.2 million euros in 2022. The EBITDA on a comparable basis amounted to 27.4 percent and in line with 2021.

The financial result amounted to negative 1.3 million euros in 2022 compared to negative 1 million euros in 2021.

For the financial year 2022, the company’s board of directors has proposed to pay a dividend of 2.20 euros per share.