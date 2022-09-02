Van de Velde H1 turnover increases by 21.5 percent

Van de Velde reported comparable turnover of 117.4 million euros, an increase of 21.5 percent for the first half year.

The comparable EBITDA increases by 30 percent to 37.8 million euros and corresponds to 32.2 percent of the comparable turnover. The net group profit of the period amounted to 22.9 million euros, an increase of 26.2 percent.

Commenting on the first half trading update, the company’s CEO Peter Corijn said: “Thanks to a passionate team, beautiful brands and a clear optichannel strategy Van de Velde managed to achieve a strong turnover growth in the first half of 2022. Both the B2B segment and the D2C segment have experienced strong growth."

The company’s reported turnover increased by 17.1 percent to 114.4 million euros driven by a large number of early deliveries of the 2022 summer collection at the end of 2021.

In the B2B segment, the turnover grew by 22 percent to 94.9 million euros and in the D2C segment, the turnover grew by 19.6 percent to 22.4 million euros.

The reported EBITDA increased by 20.2 percent to 35.8 million euros. The EBITDA on a comparable basis amounted to 32.2 percent of the turnover compared to 30.1 percent in H1 2021.