Veepee commits to Spain with opening of its third office in Madrid

The French company Veepee, which specialises in online flash sales, has opened new offices in Madrid, located on Calle Fernández de la Hoz 52, in the Chamberí district. This opening is in addition to the company's existing offices in Barcelona and Seville, thus consolidating its presence in the Spanish market.

Veepee’s model is based on exclusive collaborations with brands, including fashion, homeware, technology and other categories, to offer reduced prices for a limited time. This guarantees both appeal for consumers and control of image and surplus stock for associated brands.

According to the company, the opening responds to the sustained growth of its activity in Spain, with a turnover of 3.3 billion euros in 2024. It reinforces its commitment to continue collaborating with local brands and partners.

“With these new offices in Madrid, we will remain close to our collaborators, reinforcing our role as a strategic partner. In addition, this space is designed to promote collaboration between teams and foster creativity, two key pillars in our business model,” said Anja Brehm, general manager of Veepee in Spain, in a statement.

Founded in 2001 under the name Vente-Privee, the company pioneered this business model in Europe and established itself as a leader in the private e-commerce sector. In 2019, it adopted the name Veepee as part of an international unification strategy after acquiring other similar platforms in various European countries.