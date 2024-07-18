Velocity to develop and distribute Lucky Brand workwear for Authentic

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) has announced a partnership with Velocity Global Brands (Velocity) for Lucky Brand workwear.

Through the agreement, Velocity takes on the design, manufacturing and distribution of men and women’s workwear across the US and Canada for the Americana-inspired premium denim and lifestyle brand.

“The partnership with Velocity comes at a very exciting time for Lucky Brand. Growing the brand’s range to include workwear creates another way for consumers to integrate Lucky Brand’s signature style into all aspects of their lives,” said Alexandra Rodriguez, vice president, brand — Nautica & Lucky Brand at Authentic.

The company said in a statement that the Lucky Brand workwear collection is designed to incorporate durability, function, quality, and comfort. The collection will feature a range of protective apparel, including coveralls, overalls, bibs, and scrubs, as well as outerwear. Every piece will have key workwear attributes such as triple needle stitching, water and odour resistance, and quick dry capabilities, among others.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Authentic for Lucky Brand to bring their workwear clothing category to life," said Chris Laurita, co-CEO of Velocity Global Brands.

The Lucky Brand workwear collection will be available through select department and specialty stores beginning in fall 2024.