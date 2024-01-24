Vendis Capital invests in Skins Cosmetics

European private equity firm Vendis Capital, which specialises in the consumer sector, has invested in Dutch omnichannel beauty retailer and distributor Skins Cosmetics for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Skins Cosmetics is a leading retailer and distributor of luxury niche fragrances, skincare, home and lifestyle products. It operates 20 stores in the Netherlands, Belgium and South Africa, alongside its own e-commerce.

Founded in 2000 by Philip Hillege, the retailer taps into the ultra-high-end beauty segment, described by Vendis Capital as a fast-growing and underserved market in today’s retail environment.

Hillege, co-founder and current creative director of Skins Cosmetics, said in a statement: “We believe in the qualities Vendis Capital will add to Skins’ development, supported by their familiarity with the consumer (luxury) brands industry and their experience in successfully rolling out retail concepts. Vendis Capital brings a reputation of adding value in companies’ organisations, and we look forward to a successful partnership.

“The entry of Vendis into the capital of the company, also marks the departure of the 5 early-stage investors that have supported us in the previous phase. I want to express my gratitude to all of them.”

Philip will continue in his current role, as will Claudia Pouw-Dullaart as chief executive officer.

Vincent Braams, partner at Vendis Capital, added: “Skins Cosmetics fits Vendis’ investment criteria very well; it presents a successful omni-channel retail brand offering a premium selection of niche luxury products through a strong go-to market platform, well positioned for further growth. We are excited about partnering up with Skins and are confident to grasp the available growth potential together.”