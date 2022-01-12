Ventile reports sales growth due to increased demand for sustainable fabrics

Performance textile manufacturer Ventile has reported record sales for 2021, driven by an increase in consumer interest for ecological fashion and textiles.

Hailed as a “year of unprecedented sales,” total Ventile brand sales for the calendar year January to December 2021 increased by 75 percent, compared to 2020.

As well as overall growth, Ventile reports that demand for its sustainably sourced fabric, which includes Ventile Organic and Ventile Recycled, had a record year, with sales for its eco range up 230 percent on the previous year.

Its eco range now accounts for 51 percent of total sales, and out of its top-selling lines, five now come from this range. One of the core fabrics, Ventile L24 Organic, a 100 percent cotton fabric made from sustainably grown organic global organic textile standard (GOTS) certified cotton, accounted for 22 percent of all meters sold by the brand, while Ventile L19 Organic had its best year since it launched.

Ventile notes that consumer desire to shop more sustainably, alongside the interest from brands to produce ethically considered garments, have been key factors in the growth in 2021 and has helped the brand launch five new fabric types in the past 12 months.

Daniel Odermatt, Ventile marketing manager, said in a statement: “Last year proved a pivotal year for the success of Ventile. Not only are we able to announce record sales for Ventile as a whole, but we are also pleased to say that it was also a bumper year for sales of our Eco range too.

“As a brand founded on its sustainable credentials and true advocates of the slow fashion movement, we are beyond thrilled to be able to see that consumers, as well as brands across the globe, are recognising the importance of this practice in the textile industry.”

First developed in 1943, Ventile fabric was originally commissioned for use by the RAF in world war two. Today, the brand offers a range of 100 percent cotton and blended fibre textile fabrics and is worn by outdoor enthusiasts and sustainable fashion advocates alike.