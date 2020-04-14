Versace and Luxottica renew eyewear license

Versace and Luxottica Group have jointly announced the early renewal of an exclusive license agreement for the development, production and worldwide distribution of sunglasses and prescription frames under the Versace brand. The company said in a statement that ten-year renewal is effective starting April 1, 2020 and is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2029.

“Versace is delighted to renew and further develop its strong and successful partnership with Luxottica. We look forward to the next chapter of our relationship where we will continue to innovate in the eyewear category,” said Jonathan Akeroyd, CEO of Versace.

“We are pleased to renew our partnership with Versace, which marks the further extension of a long-standing relationship between our two companies dating back to 2003. Together we continue to create unique collections that express the wonder of Versace’s style through eyewear around the world,” added Francesco Milleri, CEO of Luxottica.

Picture:Versace website