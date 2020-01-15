Very.co.uk delivers 6.1 percent growth over Christmas period

Multi-category online retailer Very.co.uk has announced that the company increased retail sales by 6.1 percent year-on-year in the seven weeks up to and including December 27, 2019, driven by growth across all product categories, with particular strength in fashion and sports, and electrical. The brand owned by The Very Group also operates Littlewoods.com.

Commenting on the update, Henry Birch, group CEO at The Very Group, said in a statement: “Our team worked tirelessly to give our four million customers an amazing Black Friday and Christmas. Following a relatively subdued autumn across the sector, I’m delighted with Very.co.uk’s strong retail sales growth during the hugely competitive festive period.”

The company reported sales growth across all four-product categories with fashion and sportswear sales up 9.6 percent, electrical up 5.7 percent, home up 1.4 percent and other categories up 2.9 percent. Sales of sportswear particularly increased 19.8 percent during the period under review. The company added that total revenue, including financial services income, rose 3.4 percent year-on-year. The website witnessed 92.5 million website visits, up 14.4 percent year-on-year.

The company further said that including Littlewoods, group retail sales grew 2.5 percent and group revenue was flat year-on-year in the seven weeks to December 27, 2019.

Picture:The Very Group