Very expands CFO role to include transformation capacity

The Very Group has announced that its current chief financial officer Ben Fletcher will be taking on the newly formed role of chief finance and transformation officer, effective immediately.

In the position, Fletcher will continue to serve as part of the company’s executive team and board, reporting to the group’s CEO Lionel Desclée.

Initially joining the business in 2020 to lead the finance team, Fletcher will now expand his tasks to oversee the development of the business’ operating model, while introducing new methods of working to increase customer-centricity.

The appointment comes after the group, which operates fashion e-tailer Very, unveiled a multi-year technology investment roadmap, a move it has been implementing over the past 12 months.

Covering everything from an e-commerce transformation to the creation of enriched content, the strategy hopes to deliver on customer experience improvements faster and more efficiently.

Speaking on the plan, Fletcher said: “We are already making big strides in our multi-year tech transformation.

“Alongside this, I’m passionate about continuing to develop the best ways of working to ensure we capitalise on this investment and continue providing the convenience, value and flexibility our customers value.”