Very Group streamlines category teams, two directors exit

The Very Group has reshuffled its category teams, leading to the departure of two category directors.

The British retail group has consolidated its four existing category teams - fashion, electrical, developing categories and home - into just two, Retail Week reports.

Retail commercial director Sam Wright will head the newly formed fashion, sports, leisure and home category, while electrical director Victoria Aldrich will lead the new electricals, beauty, toys and gift category.

Current fashion director Emma Alexander and developing categories director Jeremy Stevens are to leave the business.

The group will also create a new retail operations team aimed at tackling supply chain issues and focus on stock management, availability and working with suppliers. The team will be headed by current home director Mike Wheeler.

The news comes following the appointment late last year of Robbie Feather as managing director of retail.