Very launches stockless fulfilment with Adidas and Reebok

British online retailer Very has launched a stockless fulfilment model with sportswear giants Adidas and Reebok, which it says has immediately doubled the number of products the brands can make available to customers. The integration means some products will be shipped directly from Adidas and Reebok to Very customers, and represents the retailer’s “biggest ever drop of new product lines”. Very said it plans to scale up this stockless fulfilment model over the next few months to cover more brands including Quiz, Lacoste, Kickers, Berghaus, Speedo and Ann Summers. Tom Goulden, retail product director at Very parent The Very Group, said: “With online retail more competitive than ever, it’s vital that we offer the greatest possible choice and flexibility at every stage of the customer journey. “Working with brands in this way allows us to offer a much greater range of products and is already demonstrating how it can drive sales and add customer value.”