Very launches stockless fulfilment with Quiz

British online retailer Very has launched a stockless fulfilment model with fashion brand Quiz.

Quiz had previously worked with Very on a wholesale basis, and said it saw a “strong customer reaction” to its presence at the retailer.

Based on that success, Quiz has now become one of the first brands to partner with Very via its new stockless fulfilment model, which launched in autumn 2021.

The integration means some products will be shipped directly from Quiz to Very customers, “significantly” increasing the number of product lines available via the retailer.

In October, Very announced a similar partnership with sportswear giants Adidas and Reebok.

Quiz said the move is part of its broader strategy to leverage selected third-party digital-led partnerships to drive reach, awareness and engagement.

The brand currently operates an estate of 67 stores, as well as 97 concessions, across the UK and Ireland.