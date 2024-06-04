Vestiaire Collective cooperates with repair and alteration platform Sojo

Resale platform Vestiaire Collective is to partner with repair and alteration platform Sojo to provide customers with access to tailoring and repair offerings, as well as Sojo's zero-emission pick-up and home delivery service.

The new partnership comes as a response to Vestiaire's analysis of its customers' reasons for returning clothes, with a report stating that 65 percent of the clothes bought through Vestiaire Collective and then returned are due to the wrong fit.

Incorrect fit is the most common reason for returns

In addition, Sojo founder Josephine Philips, who is a lover of vintage and second-hand clothing, said in a release that she always finds second-hand items that she likes but don't fit her size. As there was previously no convenient way to have the pieces tailored, she found a solution herself.

By partnering with Sojo, Vestiaire Collective hopes to offer customers the opportunity to buy pre-owned pieces with the peace of mind that they can quickly and easily make any necessary adjustments.

The new service is also available to sellers, meaning they can make any necessary repairs and increase the sale value of an item. They can also offer more pieces if they fulfil Vestiaire Collective's criteria, which excludes tears and holes in garments.

Once customers have received their items, they can book the desired changes on the site and organise a pick-up by Sojo. The items are then repaired by the in-house repair studios and delivered directly back to the customer.