Vestiaire Collective eyes profitability in 2026 ahead of US expansion push

Vestiaire Collective is reportedly set to achieve its first annual profit this year, as it prepares to expand across the United States.

The news comes after Vestiaire Collection saw its valuation decline to approximately 1.1 billion euros in 2024 from a 1.4 billion euro peak in 2021. However, since then, the online luxury resell platform has seen annual revenue growth exceeding 20 percent in recent years and expects to reach profitability by 2026.

Chief executive officer Bernard Osta confirmed positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation during the year-end shopping period during an interview with Bloomberg. He revealed that gross merchandise value on Vestiaire Collective reached just under 1 billion euros in 2024, generating 200 million euros in revenue. Gross margin exceeded 50 percent for the year, he added.

Europe accounts for approximately 70 percent of revenue, while the United States represents about 20 percent, following Vestiaire Collective’s acquisition of Tradesy in 2022. The remaining revenue comes from Asia, primarily Hong Kong and Singapore. Osta noted that the US market has the potential to contribute a larger share of future growth and could be a main driver going forward.

“There’s a huge potential in the US market,” said Osta to Bloomberg, while highlighting that the average basket value in the United States is 500 US dollars, approximately 10 percent more than in Europe at current exchange rates. Overall, the company is predicted to achieve between 15 and 20 percent annual growth over the coming years to 2030.

The report comes as the global resale market continues to grow, and could hit as much as 360 billion US dollars by 2030, according to a BCG and Vestiaire Collective report from last October. Driven by sustainability, affordability, and Gen Z demand, pre-owned items now account for 28 percent of consumer wardrobes, according to the report.

Vestiaire Collective aims to play a key role in this growth by expanding its partnerships with luxury brands and prioritizing high-value categories such as handbags and footwear. The Paris-based company, which was founded in 2009, recently went through executive changes, starting with the exit of the former CEO Maximilian Bittner, who left after holding the role for close to seven years last year. He was succeeded by Bernard Osta in October 2025, who formerly served as the marketplace’s chief financial officer.

Then, last month, Vestiaire Collective co-founder Fanny Moizant announced that she was leaving the company, writing: “This was not a decision I initiated nor one I expected,” in a LinkedIn post. In her message, she also paid tribute to her co-founder Sophie Hersan and the leadership of former CEO Maximilian Bittner.

Osta also revealed that the company has seen the number of employees at Vestiaire Collective decline since 2022, as it seeks to operate efficiently. The company currently employs approximately 600 workers, including more than 100 dedicated to authenticating luxury items on the platform.