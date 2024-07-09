Vestiaire Collective, Isabel Marant Vintage and Faume launch pop-up webshop for second hand fashion

A new collaboration in luxury resale: Vestiaire Collective, Isabel Marant and French e-commerce service Faume are launching an online shop for second hand fashion items, US B2B fashion platform WWD reported. The website will be available to customers worldwide.

The second-hand fashion items are reportedly "carefully selected", some by the eponymous designer Isabel Marant herself. Customers can buy clothes and accessories from Isabel Marant's Marant Etoile line, "including 15 catwalk looks from the past decade", according to WWD. Prices range from 15 dollars (13.80 euros) to 1000 dollars (924.50 euros).

"We are delighted to partner with Vestiaire Collective to offer our customers an exclusive selection of pre-loved pieces," Marant told WWD in a statement.

She went on to say: "This initiative is in line with our commitment to sustainability and ensures that our fashion can make new owners happy for many years to come, what I like to call the ecology of clothing."

The new collaboration is a continuation of the Isabel Marant Vintage initiative, which was launched in 2021 in collaboration with Faume.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit from Dutch into English by Veerle Versteeg.