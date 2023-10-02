Vestiaire Collective names new head of global communications

Luxury resale platform Vestiaire Collective has announced the appointment of Lauren Picciano as its new head of communications, a role she will assume from the company’s New York office.

Reporting to global chief marketing officer, Marie-Christin Oebel, Picciano has been tasked with overseeing the global team strategising brand communications and key channel initiatives, such as corporate communications, consumer PR and influencer and celebrity relations.

She joins the company after serving in PR roles of increasing responsibility at the likes of Town & Country and Hearst’s Marie Claire, as well as Bergdorf Goodman, where she led the retailer’s public relations, events and social media teams.

Most recently, Picciano oversaw PR, celebrity and influence for Saks, where she looked to establish a modern brand narrative through communications initiatives and ambassador programmes.

In a release, Oebel said on Picciano’s appointment: “We are thrilled to have Lauren Picciano join Vestiaire Collective, bringing her expansive knowledge and experience in the luxury fashion market to our leadership team.

“Picciano’s appointment is critical in expanding Vestiaire Collective’s brand awareness and impact in North America, but also around the globe.”

Such efforts to bolster the brand’s North American presence has also been seen in its recent appointment of Samina Virk as CEO of the region.

At the time, Virk said she was setting out to expand and build on the brand and its business as it aimed to increase its overall global presence.