Vestiaire Collective names two new c-suite execs

Luxury resale platform Vestiaire Collective has announced the appointment of two new c-suite executives to its leadership team.

Samina Virk will be joining the company as CEO North America with the task of driving its expansion in the region.

Virk has already worked alongside Vestiaire Collective before, serving as the company’s US president and CMO from 2014 to 2017. She was credited with helping launch the platform in the US market in 2015, leading the company to its first growth milestones.

Prior to this, she also held the position of fashion vertical lead at Ebay and was head of designer collaborations at Target, two roles that made up six years of her career.

Most recently, Virk held various leadership roles at Threads Styling and also currently serves as an executive consultant for We Are The Board.

In a statement, Virk said: “The fashion industry has reached a turning point. It’s an exciting time to join Vestiaire Collective, leading the movement to a circular fashion economy.

“With an increasing global presence, we will now accelerate the Company’s expansion and further build the brand and business in North America.”

Additionally, Marie-Christin Oebel has been appointed to the role of global chief marketing officer, joining Vestiaire Collective’s Paris headquarters.

For the last 15 years, Oebel has served in a variety of marketing and strategy roles for the likes of Zalando, L’Oréal, McKinsey and, most recently, Doctolib.