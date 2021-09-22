Vestiaire Collective valued at 1.7 billion dollars as it secures fresh funding

Fashion resale marketplace Vestiaire Collective has secured 210 million dollars in fresh fundraising as it continues to establish itself as a pioneer in the red-hot resale market.

The latest funding - which included participation from two new investors, SoftBank Group Corp and Generation Investment Management - raises the valuation of the Paris-headquartered business to 1.7 billion dollars.

“This is yet another testimony that all the attention is on us and our industry to further transform fashion for a better future,” Vestiaire Collective said in a LinkedIn post. “We can’t wait to tackle what’s ahead of us.”

The news comes in the same month the company revealed it had become the first resale fashion platform to receive B Corporation certification.

Booming resale market

In March, Vestiaire Collective announced the completion of a new 178 million euro financing round backed by Gucci-owner Kering and US-based hedge fund Tiger Global Management.

Kering chairman François-Henri Pinault at the time described the booming resale market as a “real and deeply rooted trend” as his firm snapped up a 5 percent stake in Vestiaire Collective.

The amount of second-hand pieces in people’s closets is predicted to grow from 21 percent in 2021 to 27 percent in 2023, according to Vestiaire Collective, with the value of the second-hand sector forecasted to be worth over 60 billion dollars by 2025.

Vestiaire Collective has found itself at the heart of that burgeoning second-hand fashion market in recent years, competing with rivals like Vinted, Depop and ThredUp.

And as the industry has grown, deep-pocketed rivals born outside the resale scene have taken note of the hugely bankable opportunity, with companies like Swedish retail giant H&M and US fashion group Urban Outfitters announcing the launch of their own resale platforms in recent months.