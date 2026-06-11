VF Corp expands Swiss HQ strengthening European operations

VF Corporation has announced the inauguration of a new addition to its EMEA headquarters in Stabio, Switzerland. The 2,500 square metre space includes offices, flexible coworking areas, a multifunctional auditorium and spaces dedicated to wellbeing and sport.

The site is “designed to bring people together and support how we work, connect, and grow”, VF said in a post on LinkedIn. It expands on an existing campus that already houses over 1,000 associates from over 40 nationalities, the company added.

The news comes amid an ongoing turnaround strategy at the apparel conglomerate, which returned to revenue growth for the first time in three years for FY26. The period was characterised by portfolio optimisation, most notably the sale of Dickies and Supreme, and an alignment of the Outdoor and Active categories.

Total revenues rose 4 percent to 9.3 billion dollars, while its adjusted gross margin reached 55.2 percent. Its operating income came to 650 million dollars, with an adjusted operating margin of 7 percent, reflecting a 110 basis point increase.

VF’s CEO, Bracken Darrell, said brands like Vans, which had been at the centre of dedicated turnaround efforts, were particularly showing momentum, with the footwear label now on track to achieve its medium-term targets, including an exit run rate of a 10 percent operating margin.