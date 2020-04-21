VF Corp expects full year revenues to range between 11.3 to 11.4 billion dollars

VF Corporation, in preliminary unaudited selected financial data for full year fiscal 2020 in conjunction with a debt financing said that revenue from continuing operations on a reported basis reached approximately 11.3 billion dollars to 11.4 billion dollars, including the contribution of the company’s occupational workwear business.

The company said in a statement that operating income from continuing operations was approximately 1 billion dollars to 1.1 billion dollars, including the contribution of the company’s occupational workwear business. On an adjusted basis, the company expects operating income from continuing operations of approximately 1.4 billion dollars to 1.5 billion dollars, including the company’s occupational workwear business.

VF further said that the company intends to proceed with the divestiture of its occupational workwear business as announced on January 21, 2020 and is actively engaged with prospective buyers.

Picture:Facebook/Bulwark Protection